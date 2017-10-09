33°
News

BREAKING: Woman threatens to burn down Rocky building

Police were quickly on scene after reports a woman was threatening to burn down a building on Bolsover St, Rockhampton.
Police were quickly on scene after reports a woman was threatening to burn down a building on Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Amber Hooker

BREAKING 2PM: POLICE were quickly on scene after reports a woman with lighter was threatening to burn down a building on Bolsover St, Rockhampton shortly after 1pm today.

Authorities raced to the business after the woman reportedly held a lighter in her hand and threatened to set alight leaves outside the building and burn everyone inside.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called after the woman created a disturbance, hitting the entrance door and making threats.

The spokeswoman said the offender was not armed and ran away from the scene, but was located shortly afterwards.

Officers are currently talking to the woman and it's understood she is being transported to the Rockhampton Police Station.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Social media blown away by Rocky's identified flying object

Social media blown away by Rocky's identified flying object

Wayward tent whips up Rocky social media storm.

Dramatic CCTV footage reveals cowardly king hit on cop

JAILED: Ryan Mitchell Tarran has been jailed for one year and nine months after pleading guilty to 13 different charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Magistrate: offender 'vile, disgusting and with no remorse'

Coast killer at large as police confirm stabbing was murder

Kevin John Ryan, 40, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Emu Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Police hunt for Kevin John Ryan's killer as stab investigation upgraded

Horan swings into top gear with five wickets

TOP FORM: Gracemere's opening bowler Kade Horan took five wickets against BITS at the weekend.

Gracemere bowler tears through top order in team's big win

Local Partners