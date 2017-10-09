BREAKING: Woman threatens to burn down Rocky building

Police were quickly on scene after reports a woman was threatening to burn down a building on Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

BREAKING 2PM: POLICE were quickly on scene after reports a woman with lighter was threatening to burn down a building on Bolsover St, Rockhampton shortly after 1pm today.

Authorities raced to the business after the woman reportedly held a lighter in her hand and threatened to set alight leaves outside the building and burn everyone inside.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called after the woman created a disturbance, hitting the entrance door and making threats.

The spokeswoman said the offender was not armed and ran away from the scene, but was located shortly afterwards.

Officers are currently talking to the woman and it's understood she is being transported to the Rockhampton Police Station.