Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance crews are at the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.
Ambulance crews are at the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway. Matthew Deans
Breaking

BREAKING: Woman trapped after crash on Bruce Highway

Leighton Smith
by
8th Sep 2018 1:42 PM

1:45pm: EARLY reports have emerged regarding a single vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Police were yet to arrive on the scene but said it was reported to them at 1.18pm today.

The crash occurred on the Bruce Highway in Kunwarara, south of Marlborough.

MAPS: A single vehicle crash occurred near Kunwarara near Marlborough this afternoon.
MAPS: A single vehicle crash occurred near Kunwarara near Marlborough this afternoon. Google Maps

A 22-year-old woman is trapped in the vehicle suffering from a head injury and multiple fractures to her arm.

The other woman, a 23-year-old is free from the vehicle and walking around after suffering bruising to the head.

The highway is currently blocked in both directions with debris scattered on the road.

It is understood the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter is on its way to the scene and a tow truck was working to clear the scene.

It was estimated to be cleared by 2.30pm.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    500 votes and counting in Bully's Bachie comp. Vote now!

    500 votes and counting in Bully's Bachie comp. Vote now!

    Dating Chanae and Kelly are opening up a lead as voting continues.

    UPDATE: Head on crash near CQ resort injures four people

    UPDATE: Head on crash near CQ resort injures four people

    Breaking Paramedics are currently assessing male and female crash victims.

    Australian marsupial causes vehicle roll, injuring CQ driver

    Australian marsupial causes vehicle roll, injuring CQ driver

    News The single vehicle accident happened on the Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd.

    • 8th Sep 2018 12:53 PM
    14 straight titles beckon for Wanderers' wonder duo

    premium_icon 14 straight titles beckon for Wanderers' wonder duo

    Hockey A-grade men's hockey team looks to extend record winning run

    • 8th Sep 2018 2:13 PM

    Local Partners