BREAKING: Woman trapped in crushed car on busy Rocky street

CRUSHED: One person is still trapped in a crushed car involved in a three-vehicle crash.

UPDATE: 12.06pm:

A CRASH on a busy Rockhampton intersection has left two men and a woman hospitalised.

Paramedics helped an elderly man out of the driver's seat of his car while tending to his bloodied face.

His passenger, an elderly woman, was fitted with an oxygen mask as firefighter worked to free her from the car.

Her injuries are not yet known.

But the pair were rushed to hospital along with another man, from one of the other vehicles, who suffered spinal injuries.

Police at the scene said they had no idea what had caused the crash at that stage.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Paramedics assessed another two patients at the scene, but they did not need transporting.

Crowds of onlookers gathered at the perimeter of the scene as about three fire crews and at least six ambulance units gathered around the vehicles.

Police directed traffic on the west-bound lane of the busy Fitzroy St and maintained a perimeter around the crash scene.

Traffic was blocked on the east-bound lane of Fitzroy St and access to Talford St was blocked, too.

More to come

BREAKING: 10.55am: ONE passenger is trapped in a crushed four wheeled drive after a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Talford St and Fitzroy St.

Paramedics have placed an oxygen mask on the passenger, an elderly woman, as they try to free her.

Serious crash on Rocky street: Emergency services work to free woman trapped after three-vehicle crash on Talford St, Rockhampton.

He was carried into the back of the ambulance on a stretcher.

The condition of the passengers in the other cars is not yet known.

Photos View Photo Gallery

At least six paramedic units, three fire crews, and several police units are at the scene.

Police are directing traffic on the west-bound side of Fitzroy St, but traffic is blocked on the east-bound lane.

More to come