Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QFES crews try to free a woman encapsulated in a rolled car off Yaamba and Boundary Rd on Friday morning.
QFES crews try to free a woman encapsulated in a rolled car off Yaamba and Boundary Rd on Friday morning. Allan Reinikka
Breaking

BREAKING: Woman trapped in rolled car on CQ highway

Shayla Bulloch
by
10th Aug 2018 10:52 AM

PARAMEDICS are on scene at a multi-vehicle crash in Rockhampton where a woman is trapped in a rolled car.

Initial reports indicate crews are at the crash on Boundary Rd, Parkhurst where multiple vehicles have been involved in the crash around 10.30am.

Reports from the scene indicate a Prado has rolled with a female driver trapped inside. The woman is conscious and breathing.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services believe they will be able to remove her from the vehicle without cutting the car.

There are reports of other injuries but nothing has been confirmed.

The rolled car is off the road and not blocking traffic, but another car involved is partly blocking Boundary Rd.

More to come.

Related Items

editors picks parkhurst qas qps rockhampton crash tmbbreakingnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    GKI UPDATE: Progress on demolition and sale of CQ resort

    premium_icon GKI UPDATE: Progress on demolition and sale of CQ resort

    News GALLERY: Fresh pictures emerge of a transformed GKI resort site.

    Summer surprise: New $1.6m water park slides into Rocky

    premium_icon Summer surprise: New $1.6m water park slides into Rocky

    Community MEGA park to include 3 slides, a dump bucket and toddler area

    • 10th Aug 2018 10:19 AM
    Hay supply nears rock bottom as drought tightens grip

    premium_icon Hay supply nears rock bottom as drought tightens grip

    News "Nearly everyone is going to run out of hay for the first time ever”

    • 10th Aug 2018 11:05 AM
    Stunning CQ home combines country and coastal living

    premium_icon Stunning CQ home combines country and coastal living

    Property SET on a 2.5-acre block, the home looks over the native bushland

    Local Partners