Police are attending a violent assault at Stockland Shopping Centre.

A WOMAN in her 20s has suffered a suspected fractured nose following an assault at Stockland Shopping Centre, North Rockhampton.

It is understood an altercation broke out near the centre’s Woolworth store around 6.30pm.

QPS are currently on scene, with QAS en route.

The suspect has reportedly fled the scene.

Further details surrounding the incident are unknown.

