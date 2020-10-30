Menu
Paramedics are attending a workplace accident at a Rockhampton meatworks.
BREAKING: Worker badly injured in meatworks accident

kaitlyn smith
30th Oct 2020 11:13 AM
A YOUNG man has suffered significant injuries following a workplace accident at a Rockhampton meatworks.

The incident occurred around 11.10am at JBS Australia’s Nerimbera site.

It is understood the 19-year-old’s hand was caught in a roller machine for sometime.

He has since reportedly been able to free his hand from the machine.

However, early reports suggest he sustained some major trauma.

It is believed skin is now missing and tendons in his hand are visible.

It is unclear at this time how the incident occurred.

Paramedics are currently en route.
More to come.

