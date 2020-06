RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue are responding to a mayday alert of Capricorn Coast. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

The crew from RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter is currently responding to reports of a mayday alert at Corio Bay.

It is understood a yacht is in distress off in the popular bay located east of Byfield State Forest.

The incident occurred around 2.30pm this afternoon.

More to come.