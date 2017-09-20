BREAKING: Yeppoon Coast guard reveals cause of boat collision

This yacht was near the brink of sinking off the coast of Yeppoon this morning after a power cat collided with its stern.

UPDATE 12:30pm:

A YACHT was near the brink of sinking off the coast of Yeppoon this morning after a power cat collided with its stern.

The sole person on the 21ft power cat crashed into the back of the 24ft yacht, which had four passengers on board.

A male passenger was thrown overboard from the collision.

Yeppoon Coast Guard flotilla commander Jim Warren said the power cat driver "simply wasn't looking" when he rear-ended the yacht.

Cdr Warren received a call from Keppel Sands Coast Guard about 10am regarding the crash.

He said the team rushed to the accident 3km off the Rosslyn Bay Harbour with reports of injured passengers.

He said a Great Keppel Island ferry was assisting at the scene with one deckhand on board the yacht.

Cdr Warren said the driver who crashed into the yacht was obviously in shock when they arrived.

He was reportedly heading home after a good day of fishing and "simply wasn't looking".

Queensland Police Service dismounted the four passengers off the yacht as it was impossible to steer and filling with water.

Cdr Warren said the yacht was taken to the ship lift in Rosslyn Bay saying if left for another 30 minutes it would have sank.

A young teenager was being treated by Queensland Ambulance Services for minor back pain.

The 40-year-old male who fell overboard on impact was being treated for leg and hand injuries.

UPDATE 11:40am:

A CHILD is among two people injured in a boat crash off Yeppoon this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Services are on scene at Rosslyn Bay Harbour treating two patients involved in the two boat collision about 10:20am.

QAS reported they are also treating an adult for leg and hand injuries.

The child is also being attended to for back pain.

More details to come.

11am:

TWO boats have collided off the coast of Rosslyn Bay in Yeppoon this morning in a major water incident.

Queensland Ambulance Services report they are attending the scene with reports of some injuries to a couple of people involved.

The Yeppoon Coastguard are heading out to the crash but had not yet returned to the harbour as of 11am.

More details to come.