Paramedics are responding to a motorbike accident involving a 12-year-old boy this afternoon.

PARAMEDICS are responding to a Marmor property where a young boy has crashed his motorbike.

Initial reports suggest the 12-year-old boy crashed at a North Langmorn Road property.

He is conscious and breathing, but has hit his head and is suffering a neck injury.

More to come.