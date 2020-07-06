Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two young children have been hurt in a quadbiking accident this afternoon.
Two young children have been hurt in a quadbiking accident this afternoon.
Breaking

BREAKING: Young children injured in quad biking accident

Kaitlyn Smith
6th Jul 2020 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS are responding to reports of two young children injured after the quadbike they were riding crashed into a fence in Greenlake.

It is understood the children lost control of the vehicle on a private property 50km north of Rockhampton around 3.30pm this afternoon.

A 9-year-old has reportedly suffered head injuries, while a 10-year-old child is suffering from leg injuries.

It is believed paramedics are racing to meet a car the patients are travelling in.

More to come.

qas. ambulance quad bike accident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

        Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

        Information Got questions about the new Morning Bulletin format? We're here to help. The format has changed, but our news is still the same.

        Man brandishes knife, allegedly threatens to kill woman

        premium_icon Man brandishes knife, allegedly threatens to kill woman

        Crime The alleged DV offender applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

        Rockhampton Flying Doctor reaches major milestone

        premium_icon Rockhampton Flying Doctor reaches major milestone

        News The service now makes more than 2500 trips a year and attends to seven patients a...

        Rockhampton ‘trending’ as travel interest soars in region

        premium_icon Rockhampton ‘trending’ as travel interest soars in region

        Travel Tourist demand increased after last week’s border announcement.