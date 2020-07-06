BREAKING: Young children injured in quad biking accident
PARAMEDICS are responding to reports of two young children injured after the quadbike they were riding crashed into a fence in Greenlake.
It is understood the children lost control of the vehicle on a private property 50km north of Rockhampton around 3.30pm this afternoon.
A 9-year-old has reportedly suffered head injuries, while a 10-year-old child is suffering from leg injuries.
It is believed paramedics are racing to meet a car the patients are travelling in.
More to come.