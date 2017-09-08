BREAKING: Young man kicks in Rocky motel door, hospitalises guest

A man kicked in the door of a Porky's motel room and assaulted the guest inside.

A YOUNG man kicked in a Rockhampton city motel room door before he attacked a guest to the point he was hospitalised.

Police were called to the incident about 9.45pm last night at Porky's Motel, and paramedics arrived soon after at 10pm.

The victim, a man whose age currently unknown, was taken to the Rockhampton Hospital, though the Queensland Ambulance Service could not provide details of his injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police are investigating the matter, and local police are expected to address the media later this morning.

