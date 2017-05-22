BREAKING: Young man's body found in burnt CQ home

MYSTERY: A man was found dead in a burn-out unit at 15 Roberts St this morning.

MYSTERY surrounds the death of a 30-year-old man found in a burnt-out Emerald unit this morning.

Police at the scene have told of the extent of the damage inside the unit after the fire left the appliances melted.

Bizarrely, the fire was completely extinguished at about 8.15am when firefighters arrived.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, who liaised with Emerald investigators on behalf of The Morning Bulletin, said it was a relatively enclosed space, suggesting smoke quickly filled the unit.

"(There was) a lot of smoke, a lot of heat. It (the unit) was described to be as an enclosed space, so there wasn't a lot of oxygen," the QPS spokeswoman said.

"It wasn't like a fire that you and I would traditionally think of it. There was a lot of damage and a by-product of that damage is a lot of smoke.

"There was a lot of melted appliance, so that can be quite toxic."

MYSTERY: Emerald Police are trying to piece together what unfolded before a man, 30, died in a house fire in Emerald. Google Maps

She said the cause of death is still unknown but, at this stage, it appears to be not suspicious.

Paramedics and police were outside the unit block when firefighters arrived, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.

He said fire crews swept the building in search of gas leaks or hot spots in the aftermath of the fire, locating just one hot-spot at the stove.

"There was evidence of fire, there was no active fire when we arrived on scene," he said.

"There was a hot spot on the stove top.

"But it wasn't a requirement to pull out the hose or extinguishers. There was no firefighting action on our part."

MYSTERY: Emerald Police are trying to piece together what unfolded before a man, 30, died in a house fire in Emerald. Google Maps

Emerald Police immediately took over the investigation once the unit was deemed safe to enter.

They are preparing a report for the coroner.

It is not yet known if the unit was on the ground level or if any other units have been affected.

The Morning Bulletin understands the man's family have been told the tragic circumstances.

More to come