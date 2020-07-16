Menu
Emergency services are responding to two-vehicle crash in Koongal.
UPDATE: Young mum, unborn baby hospitalised after collision

kaitlyn smith
16th Jul 2020 3:32 PM
UPDATE, 5.10pm: Two patients have been taken to hospital following a traffic crash on Lakes Creed Rd in Koongal. 

The incident involving two vehicles occurred just before 3.30pm this afternoon.

One of the vehicle's occupants was understood to be a 26-week pregnant woman. 

Both drivers were later taken to Rockhampton Hospital listed in a stable condition. 

It is believed the expectant woman is undergoing precautionary treatment at the hospital's maternity ward.

No major injuries sustained by either party were reported. 

QPS and QFES also attended the scene, with crews working to clear the road from some minor debris.

The scene has since been cleared with traffic moving freely.

INITIAL, 3.30pm: Emergency services are this afternoon responding to a two-vehicle collision in Rockhampton's north.

It is understood the accident occurred around 3.20pm near the vicinity of Koongal Foodworks off Lakes Creek Rd.

One of the occupants involved is believed to be around 26 weeks pregnant.

Paramedics are on scene assessing patients, though it is believed no serious injuries have been sustained.

Damage to both vehicles and whether traffic will be affected is at this time unknown.

More to come.

