BREAKING: Young student harmed in Rocky school incident
ANOTHER student at a Rockhampton school has been injured following a violent altercation with a peer.
Paramedics were called to the Rockhampton State High School at Wandal just before 12pm in response to the incident.
It is believed a 13-year-old female has been attacked by a fellow student in a suspected bullying incident.
Early reports suggest the young girl suffered a significant blow to the head.
She is also reportedly complaining of blurry vision and nausea.
The latest incident is one in a number of many to occur across the region of late.
Just last week, a social media page dedicated to Rockhampton school fights was exposed.