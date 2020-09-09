Menu
Emergency services are attending a Rockhampton school following reports of a violent altercation.
Breaking

BREAKING: Young student harmed in Rocky school incident

kaitlyn smith
9th Sep 2020 12:05 PM
ANOTHER student at a Rockhampton school has been injured following a violent altercation with a peer.

Paramedics were called to the Rockhampton State High School at Wandal just before 12pm in response to the incident.

It is believed a 13-year-old female has been attacked by a fellow student in a suspected bullying incident.

Early reports suggest the young girl suffered a significant blow to the head.

She is also reportedly complaining of blurry vision and nausea.

The latest incident is one in a number of many to occur across the region of late.

Just last week, a social media page dedicated to Rockhampton school fights was exposed.

