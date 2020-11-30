BREAKING: Young woman attacked at North Rocky

Police have attended an alleged disturbance at North Rockhampton. Pic: file photo

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman has suffered a head injury during an alleged violent assault at North Rockhampton this afternoon.

Police were first called to Diplock St at Frenchville around 4pm in response to the disturbance.

Paramedics also attended the scene a short time later, tending to the woman’s injury.

She has since been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear at this time.

It is also unknown if the two parties involved are known to each other.

More to come.