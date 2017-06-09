BREAKING:10,000 jobs focus sparks Rocky business blitz

BUSINESS BLITZ: Rockhampton council has launched a new initiative to help the region's businesses prepare for Adani.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is delivering real skills for real jobs with a new training blitz launched today to get our businesses in the box seat for work at Adani's Carmichael Mine.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the "Gear Up Rocky” initiative was about identifying what support or training local businesses needed to get the work and create jobs.

"We are only six months from the date Adani expect to have the project fully funded so this week's announcement is our cue as a regional community to get prepared during this short window of opportunity,” Cr Strelow said.

Skilled miners are set to cash in on the Adani project's construction phase with 1,075 jobs for the mine and 1,400 on the railway line. Once they were operational, there would be 3,800 jobs at the mine and 120 on the railway line.

"The Gear up Rocky initiative will begin with an online survey that lets us understand where businesses are at now so we can determine how we can help them be noticed and sell themselves to Adani.

"We've been in touch with training providers and Government agencies on rolling out courses, assisting businesses to build their profile and work together to bid for larger work.

JOBS: List of total workforce skills over the years with the Adani Carmichael Mine project.

"We have been told from the industry itself that while we have already got the goods, our businesses are not selling themselves well, particularly on the internet.”

Cr Strelow said Council would be pouring resources and effort into working beside local businesses during the next six months.

Contracts were signed this week for the go ahead of the Adani coal mine project.

"Some businesses are very well rehearsed in dealing with the resources sector while others may not have the experience on how to tap into opportunities of this magnitude,” she said.

"This is where council will step in to assist businesses on this journey as we roll out initiatives including one-on-one support, group training sessions and assistance in effectively using Adani's preferred tendering platform, ICN Gateway, which is free for businesses to sign up to.

GREEN LIGHT: MP Michelle Landry (left), Senator Matt Canavan, AusTrak General Manager Murray Adams and Adani Australia Chief Executive Jeyakumar Janakaraj.

"We need to be absolutely determined that every opportunity is going to come to our existing long term businesses.

"Our dearest wish is that those who have stood by the city in the bad times will be the ones that benefit in the good.”