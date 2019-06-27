Bream running after a cold snap

BREAM numbers have risen considerably over the last month making them a great target for the shore-based fishers around the mouths of nearly all the systems in CQ.

Anywhere you see rock bars and mangroves near headlands or creek mouths there will be bream there at some stage of the tide.

Going back to the old tricks dad taught us, like planting burley just under the sand or mud adjacent to the rocks at low tide so that as the tide rises it washes the covering releasing a fresh burst of burley at set intervals.

Silver bream and black or pikey bream are both in fine form and will eat most baits from prawns, flesh strips, pippies, yabbies, mullet gut and small live baits.

Plastics take a bit more finesse and it takes practice to become proficient.

Apart from trying different retrieves until you find the one that works, the closer to the structure you get you lure the better the chance of catching a fish.

This time of year the bigger flatties lie along the channel edges of the deeper drop offs.

Many fishers troll these areas with their electrics or drift wider and work the plastics or hards from shallow into deep water covering a large part of the territory flathead prefer.

While the bait fishers normally target a particular spot such as and eddie or pressure point either end of a sand bank or structure.

We have an abundance of easy to get live bait including greenback herring and poddy mullet which flathead find too hard to pass without taking a chomp.

When the herring are small I hook three or four of the together by passing the hook through them at the top front end of the eye cavity.

This keeps them alive and all the herrings move in different directions creating a much bigger looking feed for any hungry critters in the vicinity.

The other day I saw and was part of an unusual situation while chasing flatties, we stumbled onto a few barra in approximately 600mm of water in between some oyster rocks.

That is probably fairly normal however, we were all wearing tracky dacks, jumpers and beanies and that is not normal when barra fishing.

The water temp in the main part of the system was about 20°c, the water in-between the rocks was around 24°c and the air temperature was a chilly 12°c.

The run of barramundi locally has continued despite the change of season and looks as if it isn't going to stop.

Cold weather fishing for barra means looking for country that will have higher temperatures than surrounding water.

One thing I always mention is that rock bars act like giant solar heaters and as long as the sun is up they will warm the water immediately against the rocks where barra and jacks like to lay.

