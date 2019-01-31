Breast buddies build confidence and skills

Working in childcare, Rockhampton mum Ruth Spence is used to looking after other people's kids.

Nevertheless she sought a little help before giving birth to her first child, Claire, who is now four months old.

"I knew I wanted to breastfeed but I had not idea where to start,” Ms Spence said.

"So I took my sister-in-law's advice and joined an Australian Breastfeeding Australia class when I was thirty weeks pregnant.”

She says the hardest part of her learning curve has proved getting up for night feeds every two hours.

"The most gratifying moment was the first time Claire started looking up at me while I was feeding her; it really helps to form that bond,” she said.

Ms Spence, who went to high school at Heights College, received a diploma from Central Queensland University.

"All my family's here as is my husband's family,” she said. "We bought a house close to them in Gracemere so I don't feel lonely with all that support right around the corner.”

Jessica Bell, who is a volunteer community educator with the Breastfeeding Australia, has seen the "huge difference” the association makes to its members.

Chantelle Ehmann and Harper Trembath Jann Houley

"Research tells us that 90 per cent of Mums want to breastfeed but only 15 per cent keep it up for more than six months,” she said. "We often get Mums saying to us 'If it wasn't for you guys, I would have stopped within two weeks'.”

Brittany Lauga MP, an avid advocate for breastfeeding mothers, and a member of BFA, has helped the association secure funding to improve its services and facilities for CQ families.

Ms Lauga, who says she has "three breast pumps for different functions”, donated from her own coffers to subsidise membership for thirty-four local women.

At a saving of $55, local women can access BFA classes starting this Saturday (see info box) as well as its library of resources and one-one-one counselling with its volunteer educators.

She also assisted them in securing a Gambling Community Benefit grant of $9,000 to buy more breast pumps for hire, as well as to train more volunteer educators.

"I rang the 1800 hotline when I was still in hospital and had just started breastfeeding,” said Ms Lauga who made political history when she breastfed her baby in state parliament.

"Then I rang them just the other day to talk about weaning.”

To register for the upcoming Breastfeeding Education Class on February 2 please phone Amy on 0437622713 or email abarockycapcoast@yahoo.com.au

It will take place at the Community Health Centre at 82 Bolsover Street between 8.30am - 11.30am.