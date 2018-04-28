Breastfeeding group inspires Rocky woman's career change

THEY CARE: Australian Breastfeeding Association Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast members are excited for their high tea fundraiser.

AFTER her own struggles with breastfeeding, Kaitlin Holland is making it her mission to support women through their own journeys.

A member of the Australian Breastfeeding Association for more than five years, Ms Holland (pictured far right) is advocating for expectant and new mothers to become involved in this "fantastic learning journey”.

"I am extremely passionate about breastfeeding,” she said.

"I wish to comfort mothers in their time of need and empower them by giving correct information, ears to listen and even a shoulder to cry on.

"ABA is an essential part of the local community, offering free mother-to-mother support, accurate breastfeeding and parenting information.

"ABA helped me through some pretty trying times of oversupply and over-active let-down. The 24-hour, seven-day- per-week free hotline was an integral part of my breastfeeding journey.

"I found the counsellors supportive and knowledgeable.”

With a long-term goal of becoming an Internationally Board Certified Lactation Consultant, Ms Holland is currently completing a STEPS program to be able to study midwifery.

"The ABA has a fantastic learning portal to become a qualified breastfeeding counsellor,” she said.

"Once qualified, I will have the opportunity to counsel women for a number of hours a week. This will not only help towards my goal of becoming an IBCLC but also feeding my passion for helping/educating women, their families and, of course, their sweet babies.

"With support and education they can make an informed decision on their breastfeeding journeys and know they have made the most informed decision for their own unique breastfeeding journey.”

Ms Holland encouraged more women to seek advice from the service.

"I strongly believe that the Australian Breastfeeding Association Rockhampton Capricorn Coast Group is severely under-utilised,” she said.

"Having only been a part of this group for the last six months, I have come to know these ladies. They are passionate, knowledgeable, non-judgmental, caring, friendly and empathetic.

"I believe they are inspired by our group leader, Amy Deme. With this group, I believe we can do great things for our local community.”

In celebration of National Mothering Week (May 6-13), the Australian Breastfeeding Association Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast group is hosting a Mother's Day High Tea fundraiser.

The high tea will be held at Kangara Heights on Sunday, May 6, starting at 11am.

National Mothering Week takes place every year in the week leading up to Mother's Day. The focus this year is on how mothering has changed through the generations, the impact these changes have had and the importance of continued connection and support to each other.

ABA would like to help celebrate and recognise the wonderful achievements of all mothers and mother figures.

"It will be a fun-filled day with loads of delicious food and, of course, bottomless pots of tea,” she said.

"We have a prize pool of over $1000, generously donated by local businesses and community members, to raffle on the day. We will also have some trivia games.

"All funds raised for this event will go towards the Australian Breastfeeding Association in continuing to provide free, local support to families and their babies.”

Event details