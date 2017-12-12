Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property

Breathtaking island paradise hits the market after 60 years

HOT PROPERTY: Lot 9 of Svendsen's Beach Great Keppel Island features a comfortable home, cottage, guest accomodation and low maintenance gardens.
HOT PROPERTY: Lot 9 of Svendsen's Beach Great Keppel Island features a comfortable home, cottage, guest accomodation and low maintenance gardens. Contributed
Shayla Bulloch
by

IMAGINE waking up to crystal clear waters and secluded sandy beaches just a stroll for your own island doorstep.

This is the reality at Lot 9 Svendsen's Beach on Great Keppel Island which is up for sale for a cool $4.3m.

The property is one of the rarest pieces of freehold real estate in Australia and it is located right on the doorstep of the Capricorn Coast.

Jointly owned by three brothers who grew up on the island, the sale of the pristine property is a reluctant move necessary to finalise their family estate.

The cottage home has sweeping lawns and is a stroll to the beach.
The cottage home has sweeping lawns and is a stroll to the beach. Contributed

The brothers are among five generations of the Svendsen family who have lived on the Capricorn Coast since their grandfather arrived in Australia from Denmark more than 60 years ago.

Paul "Punch" Svendsen acquired the property as a share in a sheep grazing lease on the island.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Punch was well known in the area as a professional fisherman and lived on the island for most of his life.

Selling agent Sean Appleton said lot 9 Svendsen's Beach on Great Keppel Island would make the perfect retirement or investment property with absolute beachfront to the north and west.

 

Paul Lancaster and Sean Appleton from @The Beach Real Estate can see dreams coming true at the island retreat
Paul Lancaster and Sean Appleton from @The Beach Real Estate can see dreams coming true at the island retreat Trish Bowman

"The exclusive esplanades enhance this property's value and protect its ocean and beach views," he said.

"The property is 6km from its nearest neighbours, making it a personal retreat and a sanctuary from the world."

 

Sunset over Svendsen's Beach from the house on the block.
Sunset over Svendsen's Beach from the house on the block. Contributed

Sean said the property was initially on the market in 2013 before being put back up again three months ago.

He said enquires were already flooding in from people all over Australia.

"We've had people from Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide all be in contact," he said.

"The 2.24 acre property on the northern tip of Great Keppel Island has a well-built comfortable home, a caretaker's cottage, guest accommodation, sweeping lawns and low-maintenance gardens.

"The island has an island truck, water taxi, private boat, ferry and helicopter access.

 

The pristine waters lapping up on Svendsen's Beach are some of the best in the nation.
The pristine waters lapping up on Svendsen's Beach are some of the best in the nation. Contributed

"With a good vessel anchorage and being the largest private freehold estate on Great Keppel Island, it's no wonder Lonely Planet guide names it the premier place to stay on the island and one of four must-see properties on the Capricorn Coast."

Sean said ferries operated daily from Rosslyn Bay Harbour and was happy to take interested buyers for a day trip to soak up all GKI had to offer.

 

He hoped Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga's $25m promise for Keppel would be another draw card.

"With the promise of water and power to GKI, I think the island will develop itself," he said.

"It would take a lot of hard work out of developing the island further.

"This property really is the whole package that offers so much, much more than just a home or an investment - it offers a lifestyle that most people dream about."

Inquiries can be made to Sean Appleton, @The Beach Real Estate in Yeppoon.

Topics:  brittany lauga central queensland for sale gki property svendsen beach yeppoon

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

Booming coking coal prices leads the way to jobs for CQ

Booming coking coal prices leads the way to jobs for CQ

Coking coal project plans in the pipeline to boost employment.

Truckie on trial over Mt Larcom 2011 fatal crash

CRASH SCENE: This is where two Chinese tourists were killed near Huts Creek on the Bruce Highway after a 1.8-tonne steel pipe fell off the back of a truck.

Court hears load prepped days before truckie arrived at site

UPDATE: Teen arrested over $50,000-plus Rocky jewel heist

Detective Acting Snr Sergeant Scott Ingram and other Rockhampton CIB officers have recovered property stolen from the Caves and charged a number of people with property offences.

CRIME MAP: Cops say this quiet suburb has become a target

GALLERY: St Brendan's College Formal

Rahnee Paipai & Alana Phensia

Check out all the glitz and glamour of the St Brendan's formal.

Local Partners

Price Reduction - NOW $319,000

8 Curtis Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 1 $319,000

Don't miss out as this property presents true value for money and the vendor is committed to sell. A true three bedder gable with all its original character, then...

Cherished Home ready for a new Beginning!

1 Cran Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 1 1 Offers over...

Situated in Wandal close to all amenities, this tidy high set classic is ready for a new beginning. Featuring: * 4 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom * Formal living space *...

Immaculate Presentation, Exceptional Value

1/235 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

Unit 3 1 2 $188,000

This immaculate unit has been lovingly maintained and cared for. It is conveniently located just a short stroll to Bauhinia House and Northside Plaza. Features...

READY TO MOVE IN, A HOME THAT HAS IT ALL!!!

193 Auton & Johnson Road, The Caves 4702

House 4 3 5 $445,000

Freedom, serenity, paradise are the words to describe this magnificent piece of real estate. Located on a 2.47acre's is this beautiful spacious 4 bedroom, low set...

5 Acres, 3 Bay Shed and Ready to Build On

21 Oxley Drive, Glenlee 4711

Residential Land Finding a 5 acre block to build your dream home on, that's ... $299,000

Finding a 5 acre block to build your dream home on, that's close to town these days is getting harder and harder to find. This beautiful block has a house pad...

Quality Family Home at a Great Price!

11 Carara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 1 $315,000

Perfect for the modern family, this stunning, yet affordable low set home is positioned in a very popular estate. Enjoy parks, quiet streets, and close proximity...

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

89 Edington Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Reap the rewards of the current owner's hard work and sit back, relax and just enjoy what is on offer. From the moment you lay eyes on this home you will...

Frenchville Living So Much to Offer for Such a Great Price!

160 Guymer Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $249,000

This neat and tidy lowset home has everything you need on your doorstep with shops, doctors and the Berserker Tavern only a short stroll away, yet situated on...

RARE 8 ACRES OF LAND IN YEPPOON!!

20 Keppel Street, Meikleville Hill 4703

Residential Land Auction Location: ONSITE. This is a rare and unique opportunity to acquire ... $430,000

Auction Location: ONSITE. This is a rare and unique opportunity to acquire 8 acres of land in Yeppoon on the beautiful Capricorn Coast, with unsurpassed views of...

A MUST SEE PROPERTY

1019 Norman Road, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 4 $549,000

Master built by B.M Matheson Builders, this immaculately presented home has a modern contemporary style, neutral colour scheme and pristine quality finishing's...

Relief in sight for 'long-suffering' Gladstone landlords

This Agnes Water home with views over the beach is listed at $1.29 million.

Positive signs for 2018 property market outlook.

When buying off-the-plan goes wrong

Leon Sidik is unhappy with his off-the-plan townhouse. Picture: Channel 9

What happens when buying off-the-plan doesn’t go according to plan?

CBD high life: Why CQ retirees are trading acres for units

Peter and Joanne Shepherd.Photo Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin

GALLERY: Prime riverfront real estate selling for top dollar

'We could be homeless for Christmas'

HOMELESS: Zoe Wisse and her twins Carma and Willow are at risk of being homeless this Christmas.

WHAT should be the most joyous time could become a nightmare.