Breathtaking Rocky riverfront home offers best of bush, city

BREATHTAKING HOME: 1077 Belmont Road, Rockhampton City is on the market for $890,000 and offers the best of city, bush and waterfront living.

BREATHTAKING HOME: 1077 Belmont Road, Rockhampton City is on the market for $890,000 and offers the best of city, bush and waterfront living.

BASK in the bushland and soak in river views from the four verandahs which encompass this high-set classic country manor.

Located 10 minutes out of Rockhampton is 1077 Belmont Rd, which gives the best of city, bush and waterfront living with views of the Fitzroy against a mountainous backdrop.

A creek runs through the 13 acre block, atop which a 580sq m home sits with an enviable outdoor entertainment and barbecue area.

Enjoy the lush landscape from within the oasis screened enclosure as the river peaks through established trees and across manicured lawns.

OPEN HOMES APRIL 14:

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF THIS WEEKEND'S ROCKHAMPTON AND GRACERE OPEN HOMES MAP

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF THIS WEEKEND'S ROCKHAMPTON AND GRACERE OPEN HOMES LIST

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF THIS WEEKEND'S CAPRICORN COAST OPEN HOMES MAP

Agent Chris Tomkins tells the home has been built with quality and has been recently renovated after 20 years.

High ceilings and generous use of windows and glass doors invite the spectacular outdoors in, or enjoy the view from verandas on all four sides upstairs and down.

Every room opens up to a veranda through glass doorways.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Upstairs boasts a kitchen with designer cabinetry and granite tops, plus top-range Miele appliances.

Fine timbers including polished crow ash floors and verandas constructed from bush box timber feature on the upper floor, with New Guinea Roeswood mouldings.

The master bedroom features a walk-in robe, and another two bedrooms are also located on this floor as well as a bathroom, toilet and formal lounge and dining area.

Downstairs is all about entertainment with an entertainment and bar area, informal lounge, screened oasis enclosure overlooking the 13-acre reiver frontage.

Complete with a private jetty and boat ramp, you're in the perfect position to explore the river which winds through the property.

You'll never run short on water with four 5000-gallon tanks.

Store all the extras in the shed to fit six cars and extra bays.

A submersible river pump, house pump and garden/ski shed also feature on this property.

ABOUT THE HOME