Tina Janssen cares for a number of Bridled Nailtail Wallabies at her wildlife sanctuary just out of Mount Larcom. Matt Taylor GLA060318WALL
45 wallabies removed after vital breeding program closes

Noor Gillani
17th Oct 2018 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:13 AM

THE Australian Animals Care and Education Rescue Centre has closed the country's only captive bridled nail tail wallaby breeding program after 15 years.

Program coordinator Tina Janssen told the ABC drought conditions meant she could no longer afford to feed the 45 endangered animals under her care at the Mount Larcom AACE Safe Haven facility.

She said she was forced to ask officers from the State Department of Environment and Science to remove the animals.

"Idalia (national park in Townsville) collapsed through the lack of drought feeding, and that park being overrun by feral animals, cattle, goats, horses, pigs, the wallaby population went down to 6 from 600 in my time and we went and collected those because they weren't a population, and that was at our cost," Ms Janssen said.

"We have always done our bit, but it has got to the stage where we had to admit that we're fighting a losing battle, if we can't get the government to stand up and make an effort to support us."

One post on the Safe Haven - AACE Facebook page thanked the volunteers who helped with hours of "back-breaking poo-picking, fundraising and support".

The facility also has a wombat breeding program and helps with the rehabilitation of other native animals.

"This story is not finished and we are not going away," the post said.

