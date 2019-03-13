Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PLAYING THE GAME: St Brendan's College Chess team took home the regional win.
PLAYING THE GAME: St Brendan's College Chess team took home the regional win.
Community

Brendan's College in regional chess win

13th Mar 2019 9:20 AM

IT'S A game of strategy, of tactics and patience and for four young men from St Brendan's College their experience, skills and knowledge paid off in spades as the SBC senior chess team brought home a tournament win in the first Inter-school Chess Competition for 2019, beating 20 teams from schools around Central Queensland.

Students Smith Waigana, Kevin Keller, Matthew Ray and Jared Warusam were the winning combination for the SBC senior team, while the SBC junior team of Allan Sullivan, Max Chambers, Leo Goldman and Mathew Kershaw also performed admirably on the day, achieving tenth place.

In a significant coup, Year 11 student Smith Waigana came home Overall Individual Champion after winning each of his seven games.

Chess Club Coordinator SBC Business Manager Mr Gordon Porter said he was pleased with the teams' performance on the day, particularly the SBC senior team and Smith Waigana for his outstanding individual performance.

"Our senior students have been playing for several years, however some of the students had not played before starting at St Brendan's College so their performance is testament to their natural ability and aptitude for the game,” Mr Porter said.

The students gain game experience including learning openings, patterns, traps and strategy in the College library twice a week during second break as part of the College Chess Club.

And while the College's focus is of course education, there are significant opportunities offered on the extra-curricular program outside of sport, music and cultural pursuits, for students whose interests and abilities lean more towards the intellectual or technology areas.

These include the College's Chess Club, Robotics Club, 3D Printing Club and Code Club, in addition to debating and public speaking and the technical production crew.

For more information about SBC and its extra-curricular offerings visit www.stbrendans. qld.edu.au

central queensland champions chess st brendan's college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Clean coal is an environmental win says renewables guru

    premium_icon Clean coal is an environmental win says renewables guru

    Business Meet the energy and mining expert who reckons unlocking the Galilee will benefit the global environment

    Will Capricornia betting odds paint a clear picture?

    premium_icon Will Capricornia betting odds paint a clear picture?

    Politics The odds are in as CQ punters determine a likely victor

    CQ mum jailed for supplying meth to trafficker

    premium_icon CQ mum jailed for supplying meth to trafficker

    Crime The mum of two has previously been in prison for trafficking

    Five-footed lucky Star survives lethal snake attack in Rocky

    premium_icon Five-footed lucky Star survives lethal snake attack in Rocky

    News ROCKY woman shares snake warning after dog bitten by snake