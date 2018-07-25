Morris jumps ship in NRL switch

Brett Morris of the Bulldogs reacts as he is sent to the sin bin during the Round 19 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

BULLDOGS gun Brett Morris has jumped ship to the Sydney Roosters in a two-year deal announced on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old winger had been on the verge of signing a deal with the Dragons in a mid-season return to St George but eventually settled with the Bondi-based club.

Morris' departure is but another blow for the struggling Bulldogs, who already lost big-money recruits Aaron Woods to the Sharks earlier in the season and attacking ace Moses Mbye who moved mid-season to the Wests Tigers.

Morris' twin brother Josh is also on the way out, having earlier this month signed a deal to link with Cronulla from season 2019.

Morris will join English star Ryan Hall at the Roosters as the NRL powerhouse makes moves to strengthen its already imposing backline.

Hall set himself the task of ensuring Leeds' survival in Super League before he joins the Roosters.

The 30-year-old will end a 12-year career with his hometown club at the end of the season after signing a two-year contract with the Roosters.

Hall is hoping to bow out with a third Challenge Cup winners' medal - they face Warrington in the semi-finals on Sunday week - but his priority is help them avoid relegation to the Championship after their bottom-four finish condemned them to the Super 8s Qualifiers.

Leeds' fate was confirmed over the weekend when Huddersfield, Catalans Dragons and Wakefield all posted crucial victories to ensure their top-eight places and came as no shock to Hall.

"You want to be in control of your own destiny and we haven't been good enough to get that control," he said.

"It's something we've got to live with and I've to make sure the Rhinos are in good shape for when I leave, I want to leave them with their Super League status and obviously there is still a bit of silverware on offer."

England winger Ryan Hall is on his way to the Roosters. Picture: Getty Images

Hall insists the reigning champions' fall from grace in 2018 played no part in his decision to leave and concedes it was now or never if he was to realise his dream of playing in the NRL.

"I've always wanted to have a try and it was my first opportunity, coming out of contract," he said.

"I've been here 12 years now so it's the last-chance saloon really.

"Obviously I'm not just going for a holiday, like some people might say, because I'm getting on a little bit, I'm really going to try and achieve something over there."

Hall, England's most prolific scorer of all time with 35 tries in 38 Tests, says he had the pick of several NRL clubs but insists a move to rugby union was never an option.

"I love it when people make up stuff," he said.