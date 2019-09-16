Brett offers fire help

With plenty of rural fire-fighting experience, Brett Hovey and his custom-built fire-fighting unit are ready to help CQ residents during the bushfire season.

FIGHTING fires is in Brett Hovey’s blood which explains why he has built his own fire-fighting unit.

Complete with on-board water storage of 2000 litres, the two-and-a-half year labour of love is capable of tackling grass fires and can also be used for structural protection, making it a very effective and versatile unit.

And the good news for Central Queensland residents is Brett is offering the fire-fighting unit and his services free to anyone in need this bushfire season.

“I’ve been a rural fire-fighter since 1993 and was a paid auxiliary in 97, 98 and 99, so fire-fighting is my background,” Brett said.

“Being a fire-fighter, once it’s in your blood, it’s in your blood.”

Brett's vehicle tows his custom-built fire-fighting unit.

Based in Rockhampton, Brett said he wanted to offer his services to the community in what shapes as a volatile bushfire season certain to stretch emergency services resources.

“I’m just helping to fill a gap for the community but I’m also available to back up the urban and rural fire services,” he said.

“I’m willing to travel to the outlying areas where water is scarce to help people in need.

“So from halfway to Marlborough, all the way down to Miriam Vale.

“The service is free for anyone who requires fire protection during the season.

“But if people want to donate they are more than welcome to, but they don’t have to.”

Brett said the biggest job he worked on during his fire-fighting career was at Bribie Island in 1998 where he battled a blaze which destroyed the local Mitre 10 building.

Brett said anyone in need of his services in the region could call 0490 672 669 (24 hours a day).