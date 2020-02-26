Brick thrown through window over smokes

Stolen cigarettes sparked up an argument leading to a man appearing in court.

A MAN who was thrown out of his friend’s place for pocketing cigarettes threw a brick through a window in retaliation.

Dean Anthony Sands, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 18.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the victim had invited Sands over for dinner.

He said when the victim spotted Sands pocketing his cigarettes, he confronted him and told him to leave the house. Snr Constable Rumford said Sands called the victim names, left and threw a brick through a window.

The court heard Sands had a four page criminal record and this offence occurred one day after he was placed on a probation order.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said it was troubling that Sands could not control his temper.

She fined him $500 and ordered a conviction be recorded.