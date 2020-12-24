Bricklayer’s drug stash while unemployed

A bricklayer busted with drugs, a bullet and drug utensils was out of work.

William Cotter, 42, pleaded guilty on December 4 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to three counts of possessing a dangerous drug, two counts of possessing drug utensils, possessing a grinder, possessing an explosive, and one of failing to dispose of a syringe.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said Cotter had multiple drug offences on his four-page history and had various sentences including probation and jail terms.

Cotter was found with drugs including marijuana, utensils and explosives on May 14 and drugs and utensils on July 6.

He was found with the syringe on September 27.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said his client, who was a bricklayer, was not working and was seeing a doctor to get his mood stabilised.

He said Cotter found the bullet “perfectly positioned” on the top step of his house.

Mr McGowran said his client had used ice and amphetamines occasionally and was trying to wean himself off drugs.

Cotter was sentenced to four months’ prison with immediate parole. Convictions were recorded.