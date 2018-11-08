Bride’s fury after groom reveals sexual past

THEY have enough problems on Bride and Prejudice thanks to Seyat's overbearing mum Fatima.

But it looks like the drama between Jess and Seyat is spilling out into real life, with the 20-year-old slamming her fiance for divulging details about her sex life in a recent interview.

During an appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O Show last week, Seyat was quizzed by Kyle Sandilands about how many people Jess had slept with.

Sounds like Seyat is in the doghouse right now.

"I did actually ask that question … I'd say … I think it's about 20," Seyat said.

Host Jackie Henderson then asked Seyat's mum whether that made Jess a "slutty person" - something Fatima has frequently said about her son's fiancee on Bride and Prejudice.

"Of course it does," Fatima replied.

Speaking to Who magazine this week, Jess said she had been hurt by Seyat's comments about her sex life.

"I was so angry. I told him he doesn't always have to answer every question, especially when they're about a personal issue," she said.

Jess was angry when she heard the interview.

"He could have just said, 'That is Jess' personal life and if she wants to address that then she can.' Especially in front of his mother. It's none of anyone's business."

Jess added that while she wasn't ashamed about her number being made public, she would have preferred it to have come from her.

"For some people it may be a lot, but for some people it's not. It's my life and I am the one who needs to deal with it,' she said.

On Bride and Prejudice, Fatima has made several disparaging comments about Jess, claiming she is a "slutty party girl" who "dresses like a prostitute".

This week she tried and failed to bribe Jess into leaving her son by offering $10,000 in cash and a plane ticket.