Bride-to-be on the hunt for Brangus

Mandy Cullen and Alfie Appleton at the CQLX sales on Wednesday

Mandy Cullen and her partner have a block out near Yeppoon they haven’t run stock on yet, but in a few weeks it will be the venue for their wedding.

With three sons under six, and day jobs to boot, the couple is taking it slow when it comes to stocking their 40-hectare hobby farm.

They visited the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange’s Gracemere saleyards on Wednesday to keep an eye on the price of Brangus cattle which they said did well in coastal conditions.

“The market’s looking up after the rains which is good for everyone,” Ms Cullen said.

“But this year, we’re giving the block a spell while we re-seed it.”

She said they were lucky to avoid the worst of the drought and last year’s fires which came close but caused no damage.

Although the couple is new to farming life, they said it was not difficult to gain good advice around Central Queensland.

They are currently relying on Savage, Barker and Backhouse, a stock and station agency in South Rockhampton, to advise them on seeding their paddocks.

Ms Cullen said they hoped to provide their sons with the opportunity to spend their future “out from behind the TV”, in the outdoors.

At the CQLX sale on Wednesday, 1800 head was booked including 640 steers, 740 heifers, 225 cows, 20 bulls and 175 cows and calves.

