SOMETHING NEW: Sister-in-law to be's Carly Ireland and Heather Birt checking out wedding dresses at White Lily Couture Rockhampton's stall at the Wedding Expo.
Brides overwhelmed with choices at CQ wedding expo

vanessa jarrett
by
29th Oct 2018 6:32 AM
SOON-TO-BE sister-in-laws Carly Ireland and Heather Birt were "overwhelmed” with choices from local vendors at the CQ Wedding Expo.

Carly is engaged to Heather's brother, Geoffrey.

The friends were browsing dresses at the bridal gowns at White Lily Couture's stand.

"They're beautiful,” Carly said.

"I keep on changing my mind once I see more, but we have a lot of good cards and lot of good contacts.

"People have been so friendly.”

Carly's fiance popped the question last month.

Heather has been engaged to beau Ryan Newport since February.

"I have only been engaged for a little while now... this is the first look at all the different stuff,” Carly said.

Heather said: "It's all coming together nicely.”

With a pavilion of local vendors including DJs, celebrants, photographers, venues, videographers, caterers and styling hire, there was an abundance of choices for brides and grooms.

Carly and Heather both said how great it was there was so much on offer.

"You want to be able to have something local so you can give back to the community but at the same time be in arm's reach of it if anything changes or goes wrong,” Carly said.

"Everyone seems quite adaptable, you say a little bit about what you're thinking and they say 'oh we have done this and this'.

Heather said: "They can personalise to you anyway, 'we can do it this and customise it to what you want'.”

