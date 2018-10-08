Wedding planner apologises for offensive email

Bekkie Barker has spoken out after receiving the upsetting message.

A WEDDING planner has apologised after a bride-to-be's parents were called "socially retarded … or perhaps it's 'cos they're from Hull" in an email which was accidentally sent to her.

According to The Sun, mortified Sharon Wood said the rant against Bekkie Barker and her family was written on her account by a temporary employee who has now been sacked.

The scathing message from Bunny Hill Weddings had been intended for the venue's caterer.

But it ended up in the inbox of 23-year-old Bekkie, who had recently cancelled a booking for the venue - a traditional barn given a luxury makeover.

A screenshot of the email sent to the Hull-based recruitment expert has been shared on Facebook nearly 150 times and sparked outrage on social media.

Bekkie, from Barton-upon-Humber, North Lincolnshire in the UK, had chosen the traditional farm venue provided by the company for her dream wedding.

But she then decided to go elsewhere and was offered a refund which she accepted.

Bekkie then received a message from Bunny Hill Weddings from the email account of business owner Sharon Wood, sent from her iPhone.

The email read: "The phone call was terrible, she said you didn't have time for them …

"Her parents are the couple at the end of my video the other day … laughing and drinking their fourth round of free drinks!

"It destroys your faith in human nature! I think there must be a message hidden in my website that says only the socially retarded may visit! Or perhaps it's 'cos they're from Hull."

The message sent from Sharon’s account went viral after Bekkie posted it on Facebook.

Bekkie said: "After choosing a venue we loved for our wedding, we decided we wanted to put a deposit down to secure the date.

"The venue was beautiful and the owners prided themselves on customer service. They offered to reduce the deposit and give us a six-month period to cancel, which we were very happy with and proceeded to book.

"My mum visited on the open day and was greeted with a drink on arrival which my stepdad didn't have due to him driving.

"They met with the caterer who gave them an overview and booklet of the work he does.

"My future in-laws visited and paid the deposit to be told we would receive a booking confirmation later that day."

Over the next few days, she raised a number of queries about the booking and was asked to call the venue to discuss her concerns.

But, over the next few days, Bekkie decided she didn't wish to marry there and it was agreed her deposit would be refunded.

Bekkie continued: "Following on from the phone call, I received an email which I thought would be asking for confirmation of card details, but no.

"The email had been meant for the caterer but was actually sent to myself."

Ms Wood said; "I've sacked the temporary member of staff who sent the email from my account, and I have apologised to the woman about the message that was sent to her.

"I would be upset if that email was sent to me - it is very offensive and completely wrong.

"We really like the people around here, so what was written in the email was awful. I'm in absolute pieces at the moment and just feel sick with it all.

"It's a real mess and has done so much damage to the business, which is brand new and hasn't even got its feet off the ground.

"As well as the messages and threats, I'm getting bad Google and Facebook reviews left about the business due to the email, written by people who haven't even been to the venue, which just seems so unfair.

"I feel really sorry for the couples that have already booked with us for weddings from May next year, as I don't want them thinking we are an awful place that doesn't like people from Hull.

"I'm really quite frightened at the moment about the backlash and all I can do is apologise.

"As a gesture of goodwill we can offer a 15 per cent discount on venue hire for anyone with a HU postcode."

Mum Angie Barker said: "(They are) absolutely disgusting comments. We are proud to be from Hull."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.