Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency crews attend the scene of a crash in Gracemere,
Emergency crews attend the scene of a crash in Gracemere, Contributed
News

Bridge crash, car in creek near Rockhampton

Sean Fox
by
2nd Aug 2019 5:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

5.25pm: EMERGENCY services are at a single vehicle accident in Gracemere where a car has ended up under a bridge on Johnson Rd.

One adult and two children have been removed from the vehicle.

The car is believed to have hit a pole and landed in a creek underneath a bridge.

The accident happened around 5.05pm.

The car is on its roof and is inaccessible by road.

Fire, ambulance and police are in attendance.

Initial reports from the scene indicate a 67yo female has suffered chest and facial injuries while a 6yo has missing teeth and an 8yo with minor injuries.

Motorists should avoid the area.

emergency services gracemere tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Police move in as mystery croc find intensifies

    premium_icon Police move in as mystery croc find intensifies

    Breaking More twists and turns as Koorana Croc Farm hands over evidence

    Escapee plays week-long game of cat and mouse with police

    Escapee plays week-long game of cat and mouse with police

    Breaking Police believe Tiaaleaiga is heading south

    Shiraz 'snuffs the battle with delight' at Stock Horse comp

    premium_icon Shiraz 'snuffs the battle with delight' at Stock Horse comp

    News Were you snapped?: Novice riders photo gallery

    State Government's media blind-side over Rookwood Weir

    premium_icon State Government's media blind-side over Rookwood Weir

    Politics Both sides want it built but another road block stands in the way.