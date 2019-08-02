Bridge crash, car in creek near Rockhampton
5.25pm: EMERGENCY services are at a single vehicle accident in Gracemere where a car has ended up under a bridge on Johnson Rd.
One adult and two children have been removed from the vehicle.
The car is believed to have hit a pole and landed in a creek underneath a bridge.
The accident happened around 5.05pm.
The car is on its roof and is inaccessible by road.
Fire, ambulance and police are in attendance.
Initial reports from the scene indicate a 67yo female has suffered chest and facial injuries while a 6yo has missing teeth and an 8yo with minor injuries.
Motorists should avoid the area.