Bridge crash, car in creek near Rockhampton

Emergency crews attend the scene of a crash in Gracemere, Contributed

5.25pm: EMERGENCY services are at a single vehicle accident in Gracemere where a car has ended up under a bridge on Johnson Rd.

One adult and two children have been removed from the vehicle.

The car is believed to have hit a pole and landed in a creek underneath a bridge.

The accident happened around 5.05pm.

The car is on its roof and is inaccessible by road.

Fire, ambulance and police are in attendance.

Initial reports from the scene indicate a 67yo female has suffered chest and facial injuries while a 6yo has missing teeth and an 8yo with minor injuries.

Motorists should avoid the area.