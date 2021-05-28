Bridge inspections to impact traffic in Rocky

Lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control will be in place. Picture: Richard Jupe

Bridge inspections will take place on the Bruce Highway at the Neville Hewitt Bridge in Rockhampton this weekend.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised the bridge inspections would take place on Saturday and Sunday between 6am and 6pm.

During this time, lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control are to be in place.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the roadwork zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.