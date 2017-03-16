Bridge off-ramp open after police clear crash

5.45PM: POLICE have cleared the minor crash and there are no delays expected.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said the crash was listed as 'non-reportable' which meant minor damage, no injuries and no delays.

5.15PM: THOSE heading home to North Rockhampton may face some delays using the Fitzroy Bridge, with a truck and car crash at 5pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson confirmed the crash had been reported on Ashney St, near Central Queensland Christian College, at 5pm.

There were no injuries reported and crews are responding.

It's understood police may close the off-ramp from the Fitzroy Bridge, with traffic instead directed to turn onto Bridge St at the Musgrave St intersection.