Bridge replacements to benefit region’s truck drivers

TWO timber bridges in the Rockhampton region are being replaced to the tune of $800,000.

The bridges on Casuarina Rd on Swan Creek and Serpentine Creek, Midgee were successful for funding from the Australian Government Bridge Renewal Program and Rockhampton Regional Council.

They are some of the last timber bridges to be updated to concrete bridges as part of a gradual process by council to upgrade all of the rural timber bridges in the Rockhampton region.

Rockhampton region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the funding would allow the old structures to be replaced with concrete bridges to bring them up to modern day standards.

Councillor for Infrastructure Tony Williams said the old bridges had load limits on them which meant access had previously been restricted for trucks needing to access properties past the bridges.

“The new bridges will provide reliable access to properties and restore access for trucks that previously were unable to use the timber bridges due to load limits,” Cr Williams said.

“The old bridges are nearing their end of life so it makes sense to replace them with safer, more reliable bridges that will be around for generations to come.”

Construction commenced in late August and the new bridges are expected to be ready to use by early November.