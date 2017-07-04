Bridge 'significantly' damaged in Bruce Hwy truck crash

UPDATE 6.50AM: WHILE the driver of a truck involved in a crash north of Rockhampton was assessed by paramedics, he was not injured.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson confirmed there were no transports to hospital following the crash on the Bruce Hwy about 5.30am.

BREAKING 6.30AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a truck crash north of Rockhampton.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman confirmed crews were called to an accident on the Bruce Hwy at St Lawrence around 5.30am.

He said crews had just arrived on scene and it is understood a single semi trailer has been involved.

Reports indicate there is significant damage to the vehicle and significant damage to Middle Creek Bridge.

The driver is out of the vehicle and is being treated by Queensland Ambulance Service.

The Bruce Hwy remains open with traffic being controlled by Queensland Police.