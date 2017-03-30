Bridge washed away after 400mm deluge in CQ town

The Yatton Creek bridge on the Old Marlborough/Sarina Rd was partially washed away in the flooding rain which followed Cyclone Debbie.

A BRIDGE at Marlborough has been partially washed away following over 400mm of rain dumped by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Theresa Allgood, who lives about 90km from Marlborough on the Old Marlborough/Sarina Rd, said the Yatton Creek Bridge had partially washed away in the deluge.

There have been reports on social media the Granite Creek Bridge at Ogmore was also washed away.

However, Livingstone Shire Council has confirmed no damage has been reported as water is still over the road. Council crews will assess the damage once the water subsides. Ogmore can still be accessed via the southern access road.

Since Tuesday, Ms Allgood has recorded 424mm of rain and said fences had been lost in flooding on her property.

"Some people out here have had water in there houses," she said.

"Mother Nature can go from one extreme to the next.

"Last week we were trucking cattle out due to being very dry to this week being flooded."

Yattan Bridge near Marlborough.

Ms Allgood said there was a levy bank at her house near Yatton Creek which came close to being breached last night.

It's the highest she has seen that creek in the nine years she's lived on the property.

"This road isn't safe as there is other bridges that need major work so people need to wait till it is safe before they try to come this way," she said.

Isaac Region Mayor Anne Baker said the bridge was a priority and crews had been deployed to work on its reconstruction.

She said external road crews would be assessing much of the damage in the region.