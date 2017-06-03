Bridge works, intersection upgrades

ROAD UPGRADES: Get set for some delays around Rockhampton.

ONE OF Rockhampton's busiest intersections is poised to get a much needed facelift starting this weekend and unfortunately, there's going to be some delays.

Department of Transport and Main Roads said the Bruce Hwy (Moores Creek Rd)/Alexandra-High streets intersection roadworks are set to take place tomorrow with completion expected by July, weather permitting.

During this time, the intersection will undergo minor median and kerb changes and underground electrical works.

Department of Transport and Main Roads 2016 records show 92,000 vehicles using the Alexandra/High Street intersection daily.

ROAD WORKS: At Bruce Highway (Moores Creek Road)/Alexandra-High Streets intersection in Rockhampton. Contributed

Motorists are also advised that resurfacing works will be undertaken on the northern approach to Fitzroy Bridge (Toft Street) in Rockhampton.

The works are due to commence on Monday and will take place between 7pm and 6am, with completion expected by Sunday, June 11, weather permitting.

With both projects, works will take place between 6pm and 6am up to seven days a week and motorists should expect lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control in place during active hours, for the duration of the works.

RESURFACING: On the northern approach to Fitzroy Bridge (Toft Street) in Rockhampton. Contributed

Underground electrical and median works at the Bruce Highway (Yaamba Rd) and Richardson Rd intersection were completed this week and Rockhampton Regional Council will now resurface the intersection and approaches.

In 2013, Department of Transport and Main Roads recorded 65,500 vehicles using the Bruce Hwy (Yaamba Rd) and Richardson Rd intersection daily.

Works have started to widen the St Christophers Chapel Rd intersection on Emu Park Road as part of the $10 million project to deliver Type 1 Road Train Access to North Rockhampton abattoirs.

These works include extending the turn lane into St Christopher's Chapel Rd to provide safe access for larger vehicles and are expected to be completed next month, weather permitting, and compliment the recently completed intersection upgrades at Queen Elizabeth Dve and Moores Creek Rd in North Rockhampton.

Prepare for lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control to be in place during active hours, for the duration of the works.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully throughout the roadworks zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.