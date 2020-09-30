Brief of evidence against murder accused almost complete

THE FULL brief of evidence against murder accused Nigel John Gilliland is expected to be completed within a month.

Gilliland, 45, has been accused of murdering his former wife Karen Gilliland in an alleged stabbing incident in Rockhampton on June 23.

He has been charged with one count each of murder and entering premises with intent.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Nicholas today asked Rockhampton Magistrates Court for a partial brief while waiting for outstanding forensic material.

Nigel Gilliland allegedly stabbed ex partner, Karen Gilliland, a 42-year-old nurse was and mother of three children, a victim of domestic violence attack – Photo Supplied Facebook

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said the latest advice was that it was “getting close to complete, however, there were a few important pieces missing.”

He said the advice was those included statements, fingerprints and information from the scenes of crimes officer and a another officer who was at the scene and currently on leave.

“It’s all forensic related,” Sgt Janes said.

He said police needed four more weeks to complete the brief.

Police will allege the defendant stabbed Ms Gilliland multiple times in both her neck and abdomen during the attack before fleeing the scene.

The alleged incident unfolded just after 6pm at a Brae St address on The Range.

Mr Gilliland was captured following an extensive manhunt that same evening.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital where he underwent surgery for suspected self-inflicted injuries.

Gilliland, who was remanded in custody, will have his matters mentioned again on October 28.

