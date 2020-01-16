Brief rainfall respite for Emerald

RELIEF: Emerald got 5mm of rain on Thursday.

RELIEF: Emerald got 5mm of rain on Thursday.

IT DEPARTED as quickly as it arrived but Emerald still received some much-needed relief on Thursday afternoon.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rossa Hoff said the town got about 5mm of rain.

“There’s still a chance of seeing showers and storms in the area. We have quite a few small thunderstorms popping up around the area and a number are continuing to develop and get bigger.

“The area as a whole, since 9am, has had some good falls, with up to about 20mm in the south.”

The gutters fill up on Egerton Street.

The winds in Emerald were just above 50km/h. Wind moving at 90km/h are one of the BoM’s criteria for severe thunderstorms.

“Generally for the Central Highlands the chance of rain increases tomorrow and Saturday,” Ms Hoff said.

“We’re still expecting severe thunderstorms for the Clermont-Emerald area tomorrow.”

A tweet from around Emerald.

The BOM has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the region, including Barcaldine, Blackall, Clermont and Emerald.

Storms may bring damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Temperatures throughout the Central Highlands are expected to stay in the mid 30s and fire danger for the region remains high.