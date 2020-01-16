Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RELIEF: Emerald got 5mm of rain on Thursday.
RELIEF: Emerald got 5mm of rain on Thursday.
News

Brief rainfall respite for Emerald

Timothy Cox
16th Jan 2020 3:39 PM

IT DEPARTED as quickly as it arrived but Emerald still received some much-needed relief on Thursday afternoon.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rossa Hoff said the town got about 5mm of rain.

“There’s still a chance of seeing showers and storms in the area. We have quite a few small thunderstorms popping up around the area and a number are continuing to develop and get bigger.

“The area as a whole, since 9am, has had some good falls, with up to about 20mm in the south.”

The gutters fill up on Egerton Street.
The gutters fill up on Egerton Street.

The winds in Emerald were just above 50km/h. Wind moving at 90km/h are one of the BoM’s criteria for severe thunderstorms.

“Generally for the Central Highlands the chance of rain increases tomorrow and Saturday,” Ms Hoff said.

“We’re still expecting severe thunderstorms for the Clermont-Emerald area tomorrow.”

A tweet from around Emerald.
A tweet from around Emerald.

The BOM has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the region, including Barcaldine, Blackall, Clermont and Emerald.

Storms may bring damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Temperatures throughout the Central Highlands are expected to stay in the mid 30s and fire danger for the region remains high.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Little Wildlife Warrior up for Coast award

        premium_icon Little Wildlife Warrior up for Coast award

        News Owen Harris was named 2019 Wildlife Warrior in November last year. Now he has been recognised for his dedication to wildlife and the environment right here at home.

        Dad claims child sex abuse case is ‘double jeopardy’

        premium_icon Dad claims child sex abuse case is ‘double jeopardy’

        Crime A Rocky dad has been charged with making child exploitation material after it was...

        UPDATE: Missing Dysart man's image released, search ongoing

        premium_icon UPDATE: Missing Dysart man's image released, search ongoing

        News The man was carried away by a current trying to save his boat.

        Land and air search underway for elderly woman missing near Blackall

        premium_icon Land and air search underway for elderly woman missing near...

        News Over 20 people, choppers and motorbikes are scouring the remote property today.