Bright future for NRSHS business students

TOP TEAM: North Rockhampton State High School students Sarah Coker, Felicity Finlayson, Elizabeth Hiley and Kohde Pitcher with Dean of Business and Law, Professor Lee Di Milia. The team has won a place in the national finals of the CQUniversity Schools' Business Challenge.

SARAH Coker, Felicity Finlayson, Elizabeth Hiley and Kohde Pitcher could be set for a future in business after an impressive performance in the CQUniversity Schools' Business Challenge.

The North Rockhampton State High School quartet have secured a place in the national final of the competition, which encourages students to study business and law, after defeating runners-up Heights College, Rockhampton State High School and teams from several other local region schools last week.

Participating secondary schools enter a team of four Year 12 students and teams are challenged to correctly answer a number of multiple-choice questions on diverse business-related subjects. CQUniversity lecturer and local event organiser Gordon Stewart said the atmosphere between the teams was great and everyone offered supportive feedback.

The NRSHS team will join teams from Holy Spirit College (Mackay), Tannum Sands State High School (Gladstone), Peace Lutheran College (Cairns), St Luke's Anglican School (Bundaberg) and Gilroy Santa Maria College - Ingham (Townsville) in the national final on July 18. A Victorian school, Sunshine College, will also progress.

Dean of Business and Law, Professor Lee Di Milia, said the teams would compete via video conference links.

"The Schools' Business Challenge is helping us to smooth the transition for students between high school and university,” Prof Di Milia said. "The challenge is now in its third year and we have had the biggest number of schools enter the competition, including one in Victoria.

"The School of Business and Law is looking forward to welcoming high school students into its courses.”

Each member of the winning team in Round 1 will receive a $1500 CQUniversity Scholarship, provisional upon their enrolment in the School of Business & Law at CQUniversity. In addition, the winning school will receive a perpetual trophy and a cash prize of $500.

Each member of the winning team of the national final will receive an additional $2500 CQUniversity Scholarship, provisional upon their enrolment in the School of Business & Law at CQUniversity. In addition, the winning school will receive a perpetual trophy and $3500 cash prize and the runner-up school will receive a $1500 cash prize.