Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The resident saw the quickly moving light in Blacks Beach.
The resident saw the quickly moving light in Blacks Beach.
News

BRIGHT LIGHT: Another UFO sighting in Mackay

Caitlan Charles
, caitlan.charles@dailymercury.com.au
17th Oct 2019 5:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRIP to the toilet in the middle of the night turned into much more for a Blacks Beach resident.

A few weeks ago, the resident heard a weird humming noise, so they looked out the window.

“I saw this bright light, I thought ‘holy s--- what is that?’,” she said.

“I ran back to get my phone to film it because, I was like, ‘oh my god, it’s a UFO’. Then it just disappeared.”

The resident said sent all the videos to the UFO research centre, which was interested in the sighting.

“I haven’t seen it again since then,” she said.

This is the first time the resident had ever seen a UFO, but they had always been a believer.

“I’ve seen things that are phenomenally not right before, but I wouldn’t call them UFOs. I absolutely believe this was a UFO.”

The resident said it resembled the invasion in Independence Day.

“I was sceptical when I saw footage of others, I thought ‘that is just the International Space Station’ but the International Space Station was not in the area when I saw this,” she said.

blacks beach editors picks mackay ufo
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    CQ prison riot triggered by sugar and TV remotes

    premium_icon CQ prison riot triggered by sugar and TV remotes

    Crime SUGAR HIT: Police continuing investigations into prison riot as lockdown lifted at CQ prison

    Tradie had ‘no idea’ how meth got in his underwear

    premium_icon Tradie had ‘no idea’ how meth got in his underwear

    News CQ drug dealer started taking cannabis at just 10 years old, only to start...

    UPDATE: Breakthrough in Rocky supermarket robbery

    premium_icon UPDATE: Breakthrough in Rocky supermarket robbery

    Crime Police have arrested a 19-year-old following Tuesday's armed robbery

    How to watch the AFL QLD Schools Cup

    premium_icon How to watch the AFL QLD Schools Cup

    AFL Some of state’s finest young Aussie Rules players will take the field