Bright light farewelled: Rare illness claims beautiful teen

GONE TOO SOON: Charlie-Kay Woods, 19, tragically passed away earlier this month after a battling inflammation of the brain.

ALWAYS up to something fun and always laughing.

That's how family friend Leonie Brady described 19-year-old Charlie-Kay who sadly passed away on December 8.

SUDDEN PAIN: Charlie-Kay was a fun loving teenager when she was struck down with a rare disease which left her unresponsive in a Brisbane hospital.

She will be farewelled tomorrow with a funeral service where attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best "Charlie-Kay get-up" (hippy, cowgirl, Indian, bohemian, skater and bright all-rounder).

In February 2017 a rare form of acute hemorrhagic leukoencephalitis took control of Charlie-Kay's life, and turned it upside down.

Sufferers of AHLE experience a brief but intense attack of inflammation in the brain and spinal cord that damages the protective covering of nerve fibres.

After spending five weeks in and out of ICU in Brisbane, doctors were finally able to make the diagnosis.

When the protective covering known as the myelin sheath is damaged, nerve impulses slow or even stop, causing neurological problems.

A GoFundMe page set up by Ms Brady raised close to $5000 to get Charlie-Kay back to her family in Gin Gin and keep her our of aged care.

Ms Brady said the cause had been unclear, but described her as a real tomboy growing up - always up to something, fun, mischievous and always laughing.

A funeral notice posted in Wednesday's edition of the NewsMail said Charlie-Kay peacefully passed away earlier this month, and announced that a service would be held today to farewell the bright young spirit. In true Charlie-Kay fashion, family have asked for attendees to dress up in one of her many favourite themes.

"A very much loved, cherished and adored daughter, sister, aunt, grand-daughter, niece, cousin, friend and home girl to all," the funeral notice said. "Wake us all up cheeky Charlie-Kay."

Charlie-Kay Julie Karen Woods' life will be honoured at Generation Funerals' Rose Chapel at 1pm tomorrow.

The chapel is at 22 Toonburra St.