Bright smiles earns child care top spot at CQ awards night

WORK EXPERIENCE: Jorja Boswood helping Zoe Lange with her creative side at the art and craft table.

WORK EXPERIENCE: Jorja Boswood helping Zoe Lange with her creative side at the art and craft table. Contributed

IT WAS all smiles at Bright Kids After School Care when they heard the good news.

The not-for-profit, community-based organisation was a finalist in the small business of the year category at the regional final of the 58th Queensland Training Awards, held in Rockhampton last month.

Operated by the Moranbah State High School P&C Association, Bright Kids provides permanent and casual after school and vacation care for children that attend either Moranbah State School or Moranbah East State School.

Coordinator Sue Meighan and P&C administrative and finance officer and coordinator Alex Cardamone. Contributed

P&C administrative, finance officer and coordinator Alex Cardamone said it was very exciting to place as a finalist.

"It feels like a small reward for all the effort you put in to your work,” she said.

"All the students were really excited, and especially me, the coordinator and the P&C.

"To come from a small town and make the top three - it was just really exciting.”

Ms Cardamone, 24, started working for Bright Kids at the start of 2018 as an educator.

Moranbah State School and Moranbah East School children and staff in the Moranbah State High School Bright Kids room. Contributed

Now handling the administrative side of the business, she said the Queensland Training Awards was the first thing she had entered Bright Kids into and couldn't believe it when they made top three.

"I was like 'oh my god yay, I did something right',” she said.

"Me and coordinator Sue Meighan put in a lot of effort - it was a bit of a process.”

Bright Kids After School Care has been operating out of the Moranbah State High School grounds since 2013.

Now taking 50 kids on a daily basis, the child care service also helps high school students completing a certificate three in education support to get their hours, as well as valuable learning and training.

Brooke Curtis and Sue Meighan helps Billy Windle with his homework. Contributed

"We train the Year 11 and 12 students in their certificate and they work with the children to get their hours done,” Ms Cardamone said.

"It's good because they get two years of experience before they finish high school.”

Ms Cardamone said the community of Moranbah was proud of their massive accomplishment.

"We had such a big reaction from all the parents when they found out we made it to the top three,” she said.

"They were just so excited for us and it was really nice to hear them congratulate us and say we deserved it.

"I would encourage other small business to enter into the Queensland Training Awards. It's just so great for everyone in your business.”

Mr Daniel Jimenez helping Zanie Clark and Riley Johnston with learning games in the quiet corner. Contributed

Bright Kids After School Care is located at Moranbah State High School, Mills Ave, Moranbah.

The child care service is open Monday to Friday, from 2.30-5.30pm for after school care and 8am-5.30pm for vacation care.