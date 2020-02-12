Bright sparks to power up regional QLD

SOME fresh faces are set to light up Rockhampton, after Ergon Energy this week welcomed more than 100 of its new apprentices to regional Queensland.

The new recruits come from across the state and will call Central Queensland home for the next four years as they learn the ins and outs of the specialised trade.

Ergon offers a variety of apprenticeships, however these particular newcomers will learn the craft to become either qualified electricians or distribution and transmission linespeople.

Regional areas the new recruits will service include local depots such as Rockhampton, Gladstone, Emerald, Longreach, Barcaldine and Miriam Vale.

Yesterday’s induction took place in Rockhampton at the Glenmore Road Depot and was attended by ­Capricorn Area manager Brian Dingle.

Rockhampton apprentices were Reuben Hamson, Jessica Anderson, Emily Thwaite, Liam Grant, Brad Gale, Steve Garrett, William Osbourne, Harry Smithson and Isaac Peff along with Jesse Coogan (Miriam Vale), Bradley Jamieson (Gladstone), Kasey Marshall (Barcaldine), Isaac Dingle (Emerald), Beau Turlan (Blackall) and Jacquettaa Arnold (Longreach).

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham attended another induction at the Ergon depot in Toowoomba yesterday to congratulate all the state’s newcomers.

An Ergon Energy apprenticeship is more than a 9-to-5, Monday-to-Friday job – it’s a commitment to the community and the start of a career.

These apprentices will rise to become one of the many crews that restores energy following a significant weather event.

Regional crews are often faced with challenging conditions such as thunderstorms, cyclones and flooding to ensure their local community has access to power supply. Other areas of training include communications technicians, mechanical fitters and underground cable jointers.