Bright teen ditches school books for hi-vis and tools

BRIDGET Hegerty is two weeks into her electrical apprenticeship and despite the double takes at the job site full of blokes, she couldn't be happier.

Although she agrees she's "a bit of a standout" she wants to show other young females that just because it is a male-dominated industry, it doesn't mean you can't feel confident doing it.

It wasn't until she finished school at the end of last year when Bridget, 17, realised the career path she was planning on taking, didn't interest her any more.

"I didn't really enjoy learning from a book like I used too," Bridget said.

"I was struggling towards the end of my final year and something just switched.

"I couldn't decide whether I wanted to study engineering or forensic sciences at university, so I decided I would do neither.

"I thought I could give being an electrician a go."

Apart from shocking her peers with her decision, Bridget said the choice was a relatively easy one to make.

As soon as she finished school, the Scots PGC graduate started searching for someone to take her on.

Since starting the three-month trial with the goal of starting her four-year electrical apprenticeship, Bridget said she has been reeling with excitement.

"I'm working with Noble Electrical and I'm absolutely loving it," Bridget said.

"There is a lot of on-the-spot problem solving because as an electrician you need to arrive at the site, find a strategy and then an answer to an issue.

"It's so different and I'm finding it really interesting."

The Warwick teen said although the blokes at work were "really lovely and welcoming."

"My boss has been so patient and understanding over the fact I don't know anything," Bridget said.

"It's exciting, different and I'm just going with the flow at the moment to see where I end up."

Bridget said she owed her maturity and confidence to the Rotary Club of Warwick, a group she has worked closely and volunteered with for years.

After receiving the Rotary Club Future Leader Award from her fellow members at the Australia Day Ceremony earlier this year, Bridget said she has been further inspired to make her mark and stand out from the crowd.

"Their selflessness and willingness to help others completely inspires me," Bridget said.

"They're such beautiful people.

"They have taught me a lot and encourage me to challenge myself every day."

Bridget is hoping to one day becoming an electrical engineer.

Hopeful other young women follow in a similar path, she said it's all about stepping away from the crowd and doing your own thing.

"Although the career I've chosen is in a very much a male-dominated industry, it doesn't affect me," Bridget said.

"The more women that take a step away from the stereotypical path, the more we will see equality in these kinds of workplaces.

"I'll be schooling the blokes in no time."