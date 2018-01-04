Brilliant Blinco leaves older rivals in her wake at titles

CYCLING SENSATION: Rockhampton's Deneaka Blinco will represent Queensland at next month's nationals after her seven-medal haul at the recent state championships.

CYCLING: Deneaka Blinco is still coming to terms with her incredible performance at last month's State Junior and Masters Track Cycling Championships in Brisbane.

The Rockhampton teenager set the Anna Meares Velodrome alight to win four gold, two silver and a bronze medal.

What was even more remarkable was the then 13-year-old was competing in the under-17 division.

"That was my best performance yet, definitely,” Blinco declared.

"I was one of the youngest in the field so I was overwhelmed with how well I went.

"I couldn't be any prouder of what I did there.”

Blinco's coach Ken "Reggie” Tucker was equally as impressed by his young charge, who was rewarded with selection in the 23-member Queensland team to compete at next month's national championships in Melbourne.

"It will probably never happen again that a 13-year- old will win under-17 titles.

"Her performance was quite outstanding actually.

"I thought she'd go well but I didn't have any grand expectations. I just wanted her to give it her best and I knew she would do that.”

Tucker, who was Central Queensland cycling sensation Anna Meares' first coach, said Blinco was a young talent.

"Her greatest asset is her commitment to training. She trains with maximum effort at all times and cyclists who do that always race very well,” he said.

"She's a very good competitor, she's a very good trainer and another important thing is she does what she's told.”

Blinco said her father Wayne's involvement in cycling was the catalyst that got her started more than three years ago.

It was a natural fit for the youngster, who quickly found her groove in the demanding sport.

Deneaka Blinco is also a stand-out performer in road cycling. Allan Reinikka ROK261116ajuncycl

She made both the Queensland track and road cycling teams last year and alongside her seven-medal haul, capped a stellar 2017 by being named Cycling Queensland's Under-15 Female Track Cyclist of the Year and the Junior Regional Female Athlete of the Year.

Mum Cherie said her talented daughter had come on leaps and bounds since joining forces with Tucker and his son Kenrick about 11 months ago.

"We were just thrilled with how she went at the state championships.

"We were thinking if she medalled it would be a bonus because she was so much younger than the other riders in her class.

"She rode incredibly well and also smashed her PBs pretty significantly in every one of her timed events.

"We're just so proud of her but she puts in the hard yards and the time.

"She possesses the drive and commitment and she has a real want to succeed,” Cherie said.

Blinco is now gearing up for a strong showing at the nationals where if she wins a medal she would be "over the moon”.

The young star is passionate about cycling and while accomplished on both track and road says it's the track she prefers.

"In track there's a lot more strategy involved, which makes it more fun for me.

"I just find cycling very interesting, it's different from other sports and I really enjoy it.

"I love racing but the training's also good. If you don't do the training, you won't be any good in competition.”