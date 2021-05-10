‘Brilliant’ goal umpire steals the show

Not all heroes wear capes.

The AFL's newest cult hero emerged during Sunday evening's clash between Fremantle and the Brisbane Lions at the Gabba - but on this occasion it was one of the officials who stole the spotlight.

Docker ruckman Sean Darcy attempted a shot at goal from the 50m line during the fourth quarter, his accurate kick struggling to make the distance.

Watch the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Every match of every round Live on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

A cluster of players converged near the goal line, with the goal umpire inadvertently finding himself in the midst of the action.

Replays showed that Brisbane recruit Joe Daniher had jumped on the shoulders of the goal umpire while attempting to swat away the Sherrin.

Incredibly, the official never took his eyes off the ball and remained unmoved as Daniher soared above him.

Never underestimate the commitment level from our goal umpires 💯#AFLLionsFreopic.twitter.com/uvP8rR2m4A — AFL (@AFL) May 9, 2021

The Fox Footy commentators were in hysterics watching the vision, particularly Western Bulldogs great Brad Johnson.

"That will go straight into the pool room for the goal umpire," Johnson laughed. "That is brilliant, what a shot.

"Joe's used him as a step ladder to try and spoil the ball.

"Well done, well done. That is awesome.

"He just stepped left when he should have stepped right."

Three-time All-Australian Gerard Healy continued: "Those eyes did not leave the ball. They were staring eyes.

"That is great … the goal umpire has stolen the show."

Goal umpire probs would crack Freo’s best 22 with this kind of intent #AFLLionsFreopic.twitter.com/RYADvxx55w — Josh Garlepp (@JoshGarlepp) May 9, 2021

Goal umpire gave away two free kicks in that incident.#AFLLionsFreo — Garrett Mundy (@GarrettIvo) May 9, 2021

READ MORE: Fan footage exposes star's dangerous act

Darcy was ultimately awarded the goal following a review - not that anyone's focus was on the outcome.

Brisbane eventually clinched a clinical 14.11 (95) to 10.11 (71) victory over Fremantle at the Gabba.

The Lions controlled the contest and collected the premiership points in the businesslike manner you would expect from a seasoned side contending for the flag.

Brisbane cruised to their fourth consecutive win to move to fifth on the ladder while the Dockers dropped back to a 4-4 record and the mid-table dogfight.

After a slow start to their 2021 campaign, the Lions are rumbling nicely now, with the likes of Jarryd Lyons, Daniel Rich, Hugh McCluggage, Charlie Cameron, Dayne Zorko and Harris Andrews to the fore again.

But it was a classic team effort as the backline was stingy, the midfield got plenty of the Sherrin and the forward line shared the spoils.

David Mundy and Nat Fyfe battled manfully for the Dockers, who were outclassed and out-muscled for much of the day as the final margin flattered the visitors who kicked some junk time goals.

- with NCA NewsWire

Originally published as 'Brilliant' goal umpire steals the show