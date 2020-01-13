Bring Assange home, say Rocky protesters

A GROUP of protesters took to the streets of Rockhampton on Friday to raise awareness about the plight of Wikileaks’ founder, Julian Assange.

Assange, who lived in Rockhampton during the 90s while he undertook distance education in mathematics, is currently in the United Kingdom’s Belmarsh prison.

A sign on the Burnett Highway near Gracemere.

Mary-Anne Jones, one of a half-dozen concerned Rockhampton residents who set up the Free Assange CQ Facebook page, claimed Assange was being tortured to death.

In 2006, he founded the Wikileaks site which provided a dropbox for whistleblowers, such as US intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, to publish more than 10 million clandestine documents.

He was arrested in London last April, and awaits extradition to the US where he is charged with 18 charges including violation of the espionage act.

“If you read the indictment, he’s not being sought for hacking,” Ms Jones said.

“What it’s really about is covering up the collateral ­murder of war; the horror of innocent people being killed.”

The Rockhampton activists want to get the news “out there” that Assange’s arrest was allegedly unlawful according to international regulations, and they claim he is being treated worse than a murderer or terrorist.

The UN Rapporteur on torture, Nils Melzer, has stated he has “never seen a group of democratic states ganging up to deliberately isolate, demonise and abuse a single individual for such a long time and with so little regard for human dignity and the rule of law”.

Ms Jones said she wanted CQ locals to put pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to have Assange, a “brilliant visionary”, returned safely to Australia.

She likened him to Nelson Mandela who spent 27 years in prison for his work toward dismantling apartheid in South Africa.

February 24, 2020, the first day of the extradition hearings, has been chosen for protest events around the world.