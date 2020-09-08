Bring hockey to CQ as state becomes COVID-19 sports capital

TWELVE months ago, Rockhampton hosted an international sporting event. An Olympics Games qualifying tournament no less.

How easy it is to forget that is was only this time last year considering what has happened since.

With Queensland now the new sporting capital of Australia and a national cabinet decision to possibly drop border restrictions by December.

Could we go one step further and hold the first COVID-era international teams sporting event, not requiring quarantine measures, in Queensland; Rockhampton, Central Queensland more specifically.

The part of the sporting capital state that hasn’t held a live NRL, AFL or Super Netball game.

It was a hockey match between two of the global heavyweights in the men’s and women’s game, Australia and New Zealand.

With part of the Berserker’s in the background alight with fire both the men’s and women’s competition came down to the third match on the Sunday afternoon.

Australian men one up, the women locked at one game all.

Though for the Kiwi men it was going to be an uphill battle to overcome a significant goal differential, but what a different story in the women’s match, victory for either team would gain Olympic qualification.

Spectators who never witnessed a hockey match in the last five minutes of normal time were suddenly video umpires anxiously watching the big screen to see if a penalty corner infringement occurred.

The Kiwi girls ended up winning the match, the Oceania Cup and qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Hockeyroo’s would have to wait for another tournament to earn their place.

As did the Kiwi men.

With ‘normal’ international flights between Australia and New Zealand now looking more possible in early 2021 and I imagine both national teams will be looking for some serious match practice before making the July trip to a hot and humid Tokyo.

Where else but Rockhampton to play it.

Well there is Cairns, they too have the same playing surface that will be used at Tokyo, and temperature but if it is Queensland, not north and south Queensland that is the new sporting capital, let’s start sharing the top-level sporting fixtures around and make it Rockhampton.

After all we have a recent proven record of being able to host such a competition, the best Oceania Cup yet the comment from one Oceania committee member, we have a climate in late January and early February that reflects what Tokyo is likely to be in late July, early August and ‘touch wood’ we are COVID-19 free.

A safer place than even where this year’s AFL Grand Final is to be played.

Is any candidate in next month’s state election willing to champion this cause?

Admittedly there are other bigger issues, but this one is a real chance of actually being delivered with no multi-million financial outlay required or lengthy business case needed. National teams want warm-up matches before big tournaments.

Big chance this fixture will happen somewhere in Australia, why not Rockhampton.

Such a competition would still possibly need the involvement and approval of two national and at least one state government, plus include some quarantine measures, but possibly not on their arrival in Rockhampton, if leaving from COVID free locations.

It would bring a bright media spotlight to this region.

Imagine if the Rugby 7’s teams were on the same flights! (Focus on one, don’t get carried away).

Hockey appears to be Rockhampton’s and Central Queensland’s best shot of partially filling the hole in the middle of the new sporting capital of Australia.

Even if it just getting either the Australian or New Zealand teams to come to Rockhampton as part of their final practice and acclimatisation preparations before going to Tokyo this would still be a significant coup for the region and recognition of the its proud record of producing five Australian representative players.

Let’s get on the front foot and indicate Rockhampton’s interest now.